SC contradicts news reports regarding its audit

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified a news item published in a section of press regarding its audit wherein it has been alleged that the said audit has not been conducted for the last ten years and that the Public Accounts Committee has summoned the Registrar Supreme Court accordingly.

In a clarification issued here, it has been said that to set the record straight, the audit of Supreme Court of Pakistan has been conducted and completed upto June 30, 2021.

Audit for financial year 2021-22 is under process and can be confirmed from the office of Auditor General of Pakistan.

"It is, hereby, clarified in concrete terms that such reports are contrary to the facts, incorrect, misleading and are based on erroneous information placed before Public Accounts Committee."