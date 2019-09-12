UrduPoint.com
SC Converts Death Penalty Of Murder Accused Into Life Imprisonment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 09:10 PM

SC converts death penalty of murder accused into life imprisonment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday converted the death sentence of a murder accused into life imprisonment giving him the benefit of doubt.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case through videolink from SC Lahore Registry.

During the course of proceedings, the court was informed that Muhammad Saleem along with his accomplice Murad killed four people in 2000 in Samundari.

The state counsel said that the victims' heirs said the suspects have been involved in murder and robbery before.

The Chief Justice remarked that if the accused came to kill, then they would have opened fire immediately after arriving.

He remarked that the prosecution could not prove the purpose of the trial.

He remarked that the evidence in the FIR was not proved.

He observed that the petitioner himself said that the murder was not planned in advance.

