SC Decides 24,303 Cases During Last One Year

Published February 25, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :As per statistics, a total of 24,303 cases were decided during the period from 2nd Feb, 2022 to 25th Feb, 2023 against the total institution of 22,018 new cases during the said period.

The pendency/backlog of cases in the Supreme Court of Pakistan has thereby been reduced by 2,285 cases from 54,735 to 52,450.

The number of cases decided in the annual period ending February 2023 was the highest since 2018 when the total disposal was 16,961 cases.

The positive result was a manifestation of the extraordinary hard work of the Judges of the Supreme Court, the introduction of a case management system and the constitution of Benches according to the needs of the caseload.

