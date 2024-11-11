SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has been decided to do color coding of the pending constitutional cases

As per the minutes issued by the SC, in pursuance of the nomination of judges for the constitutional benches of this court, a meeting was held in the chamber of Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan on November 6, to work out modalities of rapid functioning of the said benches.

He was briefed about the pendency of the cases under Article 184(1), 184(3) and 186 including Human Rights Cases. The current working/practices of procession of the constitution petitions and proposed strategy for future adoption were also placed before the head of the constitutional benches.

It was decided that color coding of the cases shall be done, which are clearly falling under the purview of Article 191A of the constitution and Mr. Mazhar Ali Khan Senior Research Officer (SCRC) has been given task to scrutinize the cases arising out the Article 199 of the constitution.

However, fixation, sitting of benches, issuance of court roster and number of cases to be heard in a week will be decided I consultation with the remaining two senior most members of the constitutional benches, as in accordance with Article 191A Clause (4), a committee comprising the most senior judge of the constructional benches and next two most senior judges from amongst the judges nominated under clause (1), has to constitute a bench consisting of not less than five judges for the purposes noted in clause (3) of the instant Article. As one member of the committee is not available being out of country, therefore, soon after the availability of members of committee, next meeting will be scheduled.

The meeting was also attended by Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar, Nazar Abbass, Additional Registrar Judicial, Mazhar Ali Khan Senior Research Officer, Nazeer Ahmed, Judicial Assistant and Mubashir Ahmed, Judicial Assistant.