SC Decides To Give Priority To Oldest Constitutional Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 06:30 PM

SC decides to give priority to oldest constitutional cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan’s judges committee on Tuesday decided that priority shall be accorded to the oldest constitutional cases to clear the backlog.

A meeting of the committee constituted under Article 191A (4) of the constitution was convened at Supreme Court, Islamabad under the chairmanship of the Mr. Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan (Head of Constitutional Bench) to discuss matters related to the constitution of the constitutional bench.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Mr. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar (attended telephonically from Karachi).

During the meeting, the Registrar’s Office apprised the committee of the pending cases that fall within the jurisdiction of the constitutional bench.

After thorough consideration, the committee resolved that priority shall be accorded to the oldest cases.

In view of the unavailability of the Mrs. Justice Ayesha A. Malik on November 14 and 15, 2024, it was resolved that a bench comprising all available judges shall be constituted to proceed with cases on these dates. The Registrar’s Office has been directed to list these cases accordingly for hearing before the bench.

The committee further resolved to reconvene on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 12:3pm at Supreme Court, Islamabad, upon arrival of the Mr. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar in Islamabad for further deliberations.

