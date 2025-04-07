SC Decides To Hear Super Tax Case On Daily Basis
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:27 PM
The Supreme Court’s constitutional bench on Monday decided to hear the super tax enforcement case on a daily basis
A five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Amin Ud Din Khan heard the case against the implementation of super tax.
However, due to the unavailability of senior lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan, the hearing of the case was adjourned until April 15.
During the hearing, lawyer Shahzad Atta Elahi told the court that tax cases unrelated to super tax were also transferred from the Lahore High Court to the Supreme Court.
Justice Amin said that if cases were wrongly transferred from the High Courts, then make a list and submit it. We will send the cases back. He remarked that we will hear on a daily basis from April 15 and will not postpone it.
