SC decision on re-election of CM to bring down political temperature:Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday said that decision of the supreme court on re-election of chief minister Punjab would bring down political temperature.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that court's verdict regarding re-election of CM Panjab would help address issues confronting the nation.

Appreciating the role of Hamza Shehbaz for endorsing the decision of the apex court, he said the political situation in the country was passing through a difficult phase.

The minister said that leaders of political parties including Hamza Shehbaz and Pervaiz Ellahi showed positivity after the verdict of the court.

Commenting on the role of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said that the national institution was bound to conduct free and fair elections in the country.

He said the possibility of rigging in the elections was rare due to modern technology and foolproof arrangements of the ECP.

This was an old concept of rigging in the elections, he said, adding that the ECP had made full arrangements to hold error-free elections.

Expressing concerns over weak policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said that the political party could not ensure transparency in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was taking all possible measures to make the accountability process transparent.