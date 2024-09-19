Open Menu

SC Decision On Reserved Seats Cannot Be Implemented After Amended Election Act: NA Speaker

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2024 | 05:46 PM

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: NA Speaker

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq says Election Commission must comply with law enacted by Parliament, adhering to principles of democracy and parliamentary supremacy

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq has written a letter to the Election Commission, saying that after the amendment to the Election Act, reserved seats cannot be changed, and the Supreme Court’s decision cannot be implemented following this amendment.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has raised the issue of parliamentary supremacy, autonomy, and reserved seats, writing a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner to inform him about the amendment to the Elections Act.

He has also sent a copy of the letter to all members of the Election Commission.

In his letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Ayaz Sadiq stated that after the amendment to the Election Act, reserved seats cannot be changed. He explained that following the Supreme Court’s decision, the Election Act has been amended, and now the Supreme Court’s decision cannot be implemented retroactively. He emphasized that the Election Act is currently in force and the Election Commission must comply with the law enacted by the Parliament, adhering to the principles of democracy and parliamentary supremacy.

The Speaker also mentioned in his letter that the Parliament’s amendment to the Election Act has been enforced, and that the Supreme Court has instructed the commission to allow independent members to join any party.

In its decision, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission accordingly.

However, after the Supreme Court’s decision, Parliament approved the Amended Election Act on August 7, which prohibits independent members, who have joined a political party, from switching to another. According to the act, a member who did not submit a party certificate with their nomination papers will be considered independent.

He also referred to the law enacted by Parliament regarding reserved seats and said that it is the constitutional duty of the Election Commission to respect the law passed by Parliament.

Since Parliament has legislated on reserved seats following the Supreme Court’s decision, the Election Commission must ensure full implementation of the second amendment to the Election Act.

Related Topics

Election Chief Election Commissioner National Assembly Supreme Court Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy August All From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

3 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

4 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

4 hours ago
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

22 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

22 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan