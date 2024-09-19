SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: NA Speaker

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq says Election Commission must comply with law enacted by Parliament, adhering to principles of democracy and parliamentary supremacy

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq has written a letter to the Election Commission, saying that after the amendment to the Election Act, reserved seats cannot be changed, and the Supreme Court’s decision cannot be implemented following this amendment.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has raised the issue of parliamentary supremacy, autonomy, and reserved seats, writing a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner to inform him about the amendment to the Elections Act.

He has also sent a copy of the letter to all members of the Election Commission.

In his letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Ayaz Sadiq stated that after the amendment to the Election Act, reserved seats cannot be changed. He explained that following the Supreme Court’s decision, the Election Act has been amended, and now the Supreme Court’s decision cannot be implemented retroactively. He emphasized that the Election Act is currently in force and the Election Commission must comply with the law enacted by the Parliament, adhering to the principles of democracy and parliamentary supremacy.

The Speaker also mentioned in his letter that the Parliament’s amendment to the Election Act has been enforced, and that the Supreme Court has instructed the commission to allow independent members to join any party.

In its decision, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission accordingly.

However, after the Supreme Court’s decision, Parliament approved the Amended Election Act on August 7, which prohibits independent members, who have joined a political party, from switching to another. According to the act, a member who did not submit a party certificate with their nomination papers will be considered independent.

He also referred to the law enacted by Parliament regarding reserved seats and said that it is the constitutional duty of the Election Commission to respect the law passed by Parliament.

Since Parliament has legislated on reserved seats following the Supreme Court’s decision, the Election Commission must ensure full implementation of the second amendment to the Election Act.