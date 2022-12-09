UrduPoint.com

SC Declares Agreement For Development Of Reko Diq Mine Legal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

SC declares agreement for development of Reko Diq mine legal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday declared that the settlement agreement between mining company Barrick Gold and the government of Pakistan in the Reko Diq mining project was legal.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial announced the 13-page short opinion. A five-member larger bench of the apex court had reserved its decision on November 29 in the presidential reference.

The order stated that the law did not allow agreements on national resources in violation of the Constitution and that provinces could amend laws pertaining to minerals.

The court observed that the Balochistan Assembly was briefed on the matter and elected representatives did not raise any objections.

It further stated that the agreement met environmental requirements and Barrick Gold Corporation assured that labour rights would be considered during the implementation of the project.

Barrick Gold Corporation assured that laws for wages would be abided by and most of the labour force would be recruited from Pakistan, the order said.

The court was further told that the project would be used for investing in social initiatives and skill development schemes would also be launched under it, the order added.

There was nothing illegal in the new Reko Diq agreement, the court order concluded.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Balochistan Supreme Court Company November Gold From Government Agreement Court Labour

Recent Stories

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

41 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

3 hours ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.