Open Menu

SC Declares Contempt Proceedings Against Former Deputy Registrar

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM

SC declares contempt proceedings against former Deputy Registrar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday has issued a detailed judgment on the intra-court appeal filed by former Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court, declaring the contempt proceedings against committee members as void.

In a significant constitutional and judicial ruling, the apex court held that no judge can initiate proceedings under Article 204 of the Constitution against a fellow judge, as such matters fall exclusively within the jurisdiction of the Supreme Judicial Council under Article 209. The court observed that judges enjoy constitutional protection, and any allegation of misconduct or mismanagement must be inquired into only by the Council, not by a regular bench.

The judgment noted that the orders passed by a regular bench on January 21 and January 27, 2025, stood ineffective, since after the 26th Constitutional Amendment, such cases automatically stood transferred to constitutional benches, stripping regular benches of jurisdiction.

The controversy arose during hearings on petitions challenging Section 221-A(2) of the Customs Act, 1969, when a regular bench directed that the cases be relisted before it. However, upon failure to fix the files, the bench issued a show-cause notice to Additional Registrar (Judicial) Nazar Abbas and initiated contempt proceedings against him. Abbas filed an appeal against the notice.

Allowing the appeal, the Supreme Court ruled that such inter-judicial proceedings undermine the system of justice, observing that the regular bench proceeded in violation of constitutional provisions. It further held that initiating contempt action against committee members was unsustainable and ineffective, adding that such steps damaged the institutional dignity of the judiciary and disturbed harmony among judges.

Consequently, the court declared the contempt proceedings against the committee members null and void and set aside all related orders.

Recent Stories

Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh ..

Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman

27 minutes ago
 Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport ..

Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport surprise Saudi visitors with u ..

42 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory i ..

Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final

56 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Inc ..

Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..

57 minutes ago
 Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in r ..

PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review

1 hour ago
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Socia ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Social Care Forum

1 hour ago
 Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260 ..

Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to a ..

1 hour ago
 Putting state before the politics is the need of t ..

Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infr ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

2 hours ago
 UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar ..

UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya

2 hours ago
 FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in ..

FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan