SC Declares Disqualification Of Former MNA As Per Law

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2024 | 09:11 PM

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday declared the disqualification of former Member National Assembly (MNA), Khadim Hussain as per law while upheld the decision of high court.

A three-member bench of the apex court presided by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, heard the appeal against the decision of high court. At the outset of hearing, the CJ remarked that it would be appropriate not to run the case further after the death of the petitioner. The matter of fake degree is ended after the death of the petitioner, he stated.

Lawyer Khawaja Haris said that heirs of the petitioner wanted to remove the stigma of fake degree.

His client had completed his education with the name of Muhammad Akhtar Khadim but he had been in politics with the name of Khadim Hussain.

The chief justice asked the lawyer to present any affidavit or document as evidence regarding change of name by the petitioner.

The court subsequently upheld the decision of high court and declared the disqualification as per law.

It may be mentioned here that Khadim Hussain was elected as MNA in 2008 from Pakistan Muslim League-Q. The high court had disqualified the petitioner on the ground of holding fake degree of bachelor.

