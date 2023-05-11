UrduPoint.com

SC Declares Imran Khan's Arrest Illegal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 11, 2023 | 05:59 PM

SC declares Imran Khan's arrest illegal

The strict security arrangements have been made as heavy contingents of police and Rangers have been deputed outside the Supreme Court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2023) Islamabad police on Thursday presented Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan before the Supreme Court in compliance of it's order.

A SC three-memeber bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar passed the order while hearing the plea challenging IHC judgement about arrest of Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case.

The top court gave one hour time to the police to produce Imran Khan before it.

The apex court directed the authorities to release the PTI chief immediately. The court also directed Imran Khan to appear before the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

(Developing Story)

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Police Islamabad High Court Top Court

