SC Declares JUI-F’s Leader Plea Stop Imran Khan’s Long March As “infructuous”

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 17, 2022 | 03:57 PM

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuous”

CJP Bandial remarks that the court’s interference on the issue would be premature while Justice Minallah observes that the matter was related to the executive [government] and asked Kamran Murtaza to approach them

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2022) The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday turned down a petition seeking directives to stop Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s long march, terming the petition infructuous.

A SC three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial heard the plea filed by JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza. Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ayesha Malik were the other members of the bench.

During the hearing, Murtaza said it’s been two weeks since Khan’s long march started after which the everyday life of people got disrupted.

He submitted that it was PTI’s right to hold a long march but disturbing common citizens’ life could not be allowed.

At this, CJP Bandial remarked the court’s interference on the issue would be premature while Justice Minallah observed that the matter was related to the executive [government] and asked Kamran Murtaza to approach them.

Justice Minallah remarked, “In unusual circumstances, the court could intervene.”

He also asked, “When the administration has the power to control the long march, why should the courts intervene?”.

CJP Bandial while addressing Murtaza observed that he had cited the violations of the previous long march and asked the court to intervene in the matter.

The CJP observed, “But the long march is a political issue, there is a political solution to it as well.”

The top judge further remarked that it created a difficult situation for the court whenever the judiciary got involved in the political matters.

The Supreme Court also observed that the court would intervene in the matter if there was any constitutional violation. The court later declared Murtaza’s plea as infructuous.

