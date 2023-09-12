Open Menu

SC Declares Land Acquisition For Dadocha Dam As Legal

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2023 | 09:12 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday declared that the acquisition of land for the construction of Dadocha Dam as legal and instructed for a fresh estimation of its value to pay compensation to the owners

The apex court, in a 12-page order written by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, said that the notification for acquiring the land for public interest could be issued in the official gazette.

It said that the notification issued for acquiring of the land was as per the law.

The court also ordered the authorities to estimate the fresh compensation keeping in view the increasing value of the said land.

It may be mentioned that the owners had challenged the land acquisition.

