SC declares police certificate mandatory for vehicle registration

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2020) The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared police certificate mandatory for vehicle registration here on Saturday.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik passed the order on an appeal moved by Amjad Ali Khan for release of his vehicle allegedly taken by police.

The top court directed all provincial governments and Islamabad administration to start online verification process of automobiles used in criminal activities through motor registration authority and police.

The SC maintained the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision and dismissed the appeal, observing that the trial court’s order to hand over vehicle to the plaintiff was not right.

The top court also directed SC deputy registrar at the Lahore Registry to forward copy of the detailed verdict to the secretaries of excise and taxation department of all the provincial governments, ICT Excise and Taxation Department director and the inspectors general police (IGPs).

The apex court further instructed the provincial governments and Islamabad chief commissioner to analyze amendments in the Motor Vehicle Ordinance (MVO) to stop the process of registration of those vehicles used in criminal activities.