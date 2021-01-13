The Supreme Court on Wednesday delisted former Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema's post-arresrt bail application due to the unavailability of the bench

Ahad Cheema had approached the Supreme Court for bail in the assets beyond means case.

The case was delisted due to non-availability of Justice Umar Ata Bandial as he was part of a larger bench which was hearing Presidential reference seeking SC opinion on holding of Senate elections through open balloting.