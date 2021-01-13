UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Delists Former DG LDA Ahad Cheema's Bail Plea Due To Non-availability Of Bench

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 03:59 PM

SC delists former DG LDA Ahad Cheema's bail plea due to non-availability of bench

The Supreme Court on Wednesday delisted former Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema's post-arresrt bail application due to the unavailability of the bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday delisted former Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema's post-arresrt bail application due to the unavailability of the bench.

Ahad Cheema had approached the Supreme Court for bail in the assets beyond means case.

The case was delisted due to non-availability of Justice Umar Ata Bandial as he was part of a larger bench which was hearing Presidential reference seeking SC opinion on holding of Senate elections through open balloting.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Senate Supreme Court Ahad Cheema

Recent Stories

2 more families join anti-PKK sit-in protest

2 minutes ago

Agriculture projects in Pothohar region must be co ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish handmade carpets adorn homes in Japan

2 minutes ago

CAR's Security Forces Repel Rebel Attack on Capita ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authoriza ..

12 minutes ago

Misbahul Haq removed from the post of head coach, ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.