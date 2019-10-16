UrduPoint.com
SC Delists Justice Qazi Faez Isa Case Over Non-availability Of Bench

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:51 PM

SC delists Justice Qazi Faez Isa case over non-availability of bench

The Supreme Court on Wednesday delisted Justice Qazi Faez Isa case over non-availability of the bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday delisted Justice Qazi Faez Isa case over non-availability of the bench.

According to a notification, the apex court notified for information of all concerned Advocates/Advocate-on-Record and concerned parties that Const.P.17/2019,cte; Justice Qazi Faez Isa Vs. The President of Pakistan and others, listed on 16.10.2019 in Supplementary Cause List No.445/2019 at 11.30a.

m before Full Court (Beuch-) comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Jutice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed are delisted due to non-availability of requisite bench.

The case has been delisted due to sudden demise of Additional Inspector General Sindh Shahid Hayat, first cousin of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

