SC Delists PPP Leader Khursheed Shah's Bail Plea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

SC delists PPP leader Khursheed Shah's bail plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday delisted Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and former Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah's bail matter due to unavailability of the bench.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, was to hear bail pleas filed by Syed Khursheed Shah and his family.

The case was delisted due to unavailability of Justice Sardar Tariq.

The bail case of former Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema was also delisted.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, was to hear the case.

The case was delisted at the request of Ahad Cheema's lawyer.

Meanwhile, cases related to construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam were also delisted.

