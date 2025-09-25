SC Detailed Judgment On Judges’ Seniority And Transfers Released
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 10:08 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan has released a detailed 55-page judgment concerning the seniority and transfer of judges in the Islamabad High Court
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has released a detailed 55-page judgment concerning the seniority and transfer of judges in the Islamabad High Court.
The verdict, authored by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, was uploaded on the court’s official website on Thursday.
According to the written judgment, petitions related to the transfer of high court judges have been disposed of, affirming that the President of Pakistan holds the authority under Article 200 of the Constitution to order such transfers. However, it emphasized that no judge can be transferred without consultation and consent.
The ruling further observed that the decision regarding judges’ transfers falls squarely within the judiciary’s domain, and judicial opinion must be given precedence in the process. It clarified that the independence of the judiciary is not compromised by transfers, nor was any mala fide intent or retaliatory action established in the cases under review.
The court held that the transfers were carried out in line with the Constitution and law, noting that Section 3 of the Islamabad High Court Act, 2010, places no restrictions on such transfers.
The judgment also stated that the principle of provincial representation had not been violated.
Regarding seniority, the court directed that the determination of judges’ seniority rests with the President of Pakistan, who will decide after reviewing service records whether a transfer is permanent or temporary. The matter has been referred back to the President for final decision on seniority.
The judgment made clear that Article 200 provides a complete and self-contained constitutional procedure for judges’ transfers.
It is noteworthy that the decision in the judges’ transfer and seniority case was originally announced on September 18 by a five-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, and Justice Shakeel Ahmed.
Recent Stories
L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new routes, expanded programme for 20 ..
CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAH ..
IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management
Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in green autonomous logistics
SIF draws participants from 142 countries
UAEREP reviews midterm progress of Cycle 5 Project on AI-driven cloud seedabilit ..
Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club hosts Swim for Life Masters Championship
SC detailed judgment on Judges’ Seniority and transfers released
Azma Bokhari expresses grief over passing of Jamshed Butt’s mother
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first cohort of Georgetown University� ..
The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) intensifies ongoing cleaning operatio ..
ATC approves 15-day physical remand of record keeper in Model Town court fire ca ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAHORE.27 minutes ago
-
IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management20 minutes ago
-
SC detailed judgment on Judges’ Seniority and transfers released34 seconds ago
-
Azma Bokhari expresses grief over passing of Jamshed Butt’s mother35 seconds ago
-
The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) intensifies ongoing cleaning operation36 seconds ago
-
ATC approves 15-day physical remand of record keeper in Model Town court fire case37 seconds ago
-
CDA, EOBI explore joint investment opportunities in Islamabad’s hospitality sector39 seconds ago
-
UAP, PHDEC sign MoU to strengthen horticulture sector20 minutes ago
-
CS chairs meeting of PAP, highlights importance of community to address militancy3 minutes ago
-
Basal police crack down on gambling Den3 minutes ago
-
Water shortage in Quetta becoming serious as we going to implement water emergency: Commissioner4 minutes ago
-
Conference on strategic realignments in the Indian Ocean region concludes4 minutes ago