SC Directs AG Punjab To Submit Details Regarding Construction, Land Of Dadhocha Dam

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Punjab Government, Bahria Town and Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and directed the Advocate General (AG) Punjab to submit details regarding construction and land of Dadhocha Dam Rawalpindi.

A two-member SC bench comprising of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the contempt of court case filed by Lt. Co. (R) Muhammad Tariq Kamal.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioner said the dam was under construction but Bahria Town and DHA were also selling plots in the area.

The Chief Justice remarked that if the dam was being built, then what else could the court do? The petitioner said a dam was being built but plots were also being sold. Upon this the Chief Justice asked what the Chief Secretary Punjab was doing when all these things were happening on the dam site.

The petitioner said that he had sent letters several times but the Chief Secretary did not take any action.

The petitioner said housing societies were involving people's money by selling plots at the dam's water collection site.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

