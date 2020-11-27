UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Directs All Provinces To Cooperate In Search For Missing Woman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:17 PM

SC directs all provinces to cooperate in search for missing woman

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all four provinces to cooperate in search for the missing woman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday directed all four provinces to cooperate in search for the missing woman.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case regarding recovery of Asma Majeed missing from the Dera Ghazi Khan.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Zafar Iqbal pleaded the court to grant two months time for recovery of the woman.

Justice Bandial said that human rights cases were very important to the court. The court did not discriminate between missing children and women.

He said that according to reports, Multan, Hyderabad and Lodhran were strongholds of human trafficking.

The court reprimanded the lawyer of the missing woman's family.

Related Topics

Multan Supreme Court Police Punjab Hyderabad Dera Ghazi Khan Lodhran Women Family All From Court

Recent Stories

Seven arrested for power theft in sargodha

3 minutes ago

Textile industry backbone of national economy, pro ..

3 minutes ago

Cuba Starts Clinical Trials of Two New Domestic Va ..

3 minutes ago

India loses MiG-29K trainer aircraft in Arabian se ..

21 minutes ago

Sindh govt extends time for business community til ..

47 minutes ago

Masood calls on OIC, African Union to end aparthei ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.