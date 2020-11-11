UrduPoint.com
SC Directs Balochistan Coastal, Fisheries Department To Formulate Rules Within A Month

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:19 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Balochistan Coastal and Fisheries Development Authority to formulate the rules of the institution within a month under the supervision of Advocate General Balochista

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Balochistan Coastal and Fisheries Development Authority to formulate the rules of the institution within a month under the supervision of Advocate General Balochistan.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case regarding illegal recruitment in Balochistan Coastal Development and Fisheries Department.

During the course of proceedings, the Advocate General Balochistan said that the employees were regularised after six months after illegal recruitments in Coastal Development Authority.

The Chief Justice said that these were employees who did not come to work.

Justice Munib Akhtar said that the Balochistan High Court had ruled that the department fired the employees in the wrong way.

He asked under what rules these employees were terminated? The Advocate General said that two Director Generals of Balochistan Coastal Development Authority recruited employees under the 1998 Act.

He said that recruitments could not be made under the Act as no advertisements were made for the posts.

Justice Munib asked were there any rules of the Balochistan Coastal Development Authority.

The Advocate General responded that so far no rules and regulations had been made.

The Chief Justice remarked that no employee could be terminated without framing rules.

The court also ordered the department to take action against concerned DGs of Balochistan Coastal Development Authority.

The court directed the Balochistan Coastal and Fisheries Development Authority to formulate the rules of the institution within a month under the supervision of Advocate General Balochistan.

The court ordered the department to frame rules and dismissed the appeal.

