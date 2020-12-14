UrduPoint.com
SC Directs CAA To Submit Report Regarding Fake Licenses Of Pilots

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

SC directs CAA to submit report regarding fake licenses of pilots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to submit a detailed report regarding fake licenses of pilots.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the suo moto notice case regarding losses occurred in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Naeem Bukhari counsel for CEO PIA Arshad Mahmood Malik said that his client had retired from the Pakistan Air Force.

The Chief Justice said that PIA needed a person with professional ability to run it.

Naeem Bukhari said that many airlines of world face huge losses due to coronavirus pandemic adding that PIA also faced losses due to the pandemic.

Justice Ijaz said that PIA was in heavy losses before the coronavirus.

The Chief Justice asked Naeem Bukhari how could he appear as a lawyer while holding the post of ptv Chairman? Naeem Bukhari replied that the position of Chairman PTV was honorary as he had refused to accept salary and benefits.

The former chairman PTV had three PTV vehicles, he added.

He said that he had approached the Pakistan Bar Council on the issue of practice. The Pakistan Bar Council would give its opinion soon, he added.

The Chief Justice asked what steps did Arshad Mahmood Malik take to revive PIA? The court also rejected the PIA report.

Naeem Bukhari said that PIA had fired 2000 employees and 4500 employees had been offered voluntarily service retirement.

The Chief Justice asked how many new people were hired in place of those who were fired? The counsel said that no new appointment was made.

Justice Bandial said that PIA flights were banned in key countries due to the issue of pilots' fake degrees.

Advocate Salman Akram Raja counsel for PIA board said that the degrees of 110 pilots were declared valid after scrutiny and 15 pilots were dismissed.

The verification process of 16 pilots degrees was under process, he added.

Naeem Bukhari said that the PIA had to repay a loan of Rs 480 billion.

The Chief Justice said that PIA report did not mention any future business plan.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till January 2021.

