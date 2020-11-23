UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Directs CDA To Make Construction Regulation Process Transparent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:24 PM

SC directs CDA to make construction regulation process transparent

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to make the construction regulation transparent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to make the construction regulation transparent.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case regarding large scale encroachments on Botanical Garden and unplanned/unregistered plazas in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

During the course of proceedings, the court sought response from the CDA on contamination of Korang Nullah by a private housing society. The court also sought a report from CDA on the water quality of Korang Nullah.

Justice Bandial said the condition for housing societies to set up their own sewage treatment plant should be included in the no objection certificate.

He asked the CDA to stop housing societies from discharging contaminated water into the Korang Nullah.

He observed that water treatment plants on rainwater drains had not become operational.

He said the structure of the treatment plant had been built but the plants had not been physically functional.

He asked the CDA to make construction process transparent. There should be no discrimination in the regularization process, he added.

He said that masses face problems because of CDA's negligence.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Supreme Court Water Bani Capital Development Authority From Court Housing

Recent Stories

PML-N demands Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz's rele ..

14 minutes ago

Venezuela to Cancel Radical COVID-19 Quarantine Fr ..

1 minute ago

Saudi-Emirati partnership to develop electronic ga ..

26 minutes ago

Senior Indian diplomat summoned over LoC ceasefire ..

2 minutes ago

HEC Punjab introduced important reforms in educati ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Mauritanian President Ould Cheikh Abdallah Dies ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.