SC directs CDA to remove gate installed at D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for the removal of gate installed here at D-Chowk.

The court also directed the CDA to remove illegal constructions and occupation from green belts and sports grounds.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case regarding changing the status of a public plot in Islamabad.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice asked the CDA chairman to remove the gate installed at D-Chowk so Parliament's building should be clearly visible from the distance.

He asked the chairman to remove the encroachments from all over the city and take action against across the board instead of a few persons. He asked the CDA chairman to take the map of city instead of the visit for encroachments purpose.

He said all commercial markets of the CDA were choked due to lack of parking facility.

The CDA chairman said the civic agency had identified such eight plots whose status had been changed.

To which, there would be hundredth in numbers and the whole face of the capital had been changed and houses or commercial buildings had been constructed on the green belts adding that one feels suffocation during visit center of the city.

He urged the CDA chairman to seek solution of the issues pertaining to the city affairs.

The counsel of the petitioner said now re-planning of the cities were also conducted as well as all around the world.

To which, Justice Aijaz Ul Ahsan said here in Pakistan the re-planning meaning was to earn money.

The chief justice said if re-planning conducted SC building might become a shopping mall and the Parliament would not remain at its position.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed urged the CDA to make its infrastructure strong and treat Islamabad as a capital city and did not make it crowded place.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing for four weeks.