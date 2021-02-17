UrduPoint.com
SC Directs CDA To Submit Zoning Rules For Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

SC directs CDA to submit zoning rules for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit zoning details for Islamabad.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah sought zoning details from CDA while hearing a case of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Aleem Khan's Housing Society – "Park View City" against the IHC's judgment.

At the outset of hearing, the court also sought report on road dispute between Park View Society and CDA.

The court also directed the Additional Attorney General to assist the court on the matter of public interest.

Justice Bandial said that the CDA was not fulfilling its responsibility. If CDA itself did not provide housing facility, it should not harass private investors, he added.

The counsel for the CDA said that the Park View Society built an illegal road from Kurry Road to its society.

The counsel for the society said that the civic agency did not issue any notice to the housing society regarding construction of road despite passing two years.

Justice Bandial said that Park View was accused of political interference, policing and encroachment on private land.

A private land owner said that the Park View Society not only took over their land but also attacked them.

The employees of Park View killed one man and injured another.

The court asked the land owner to hire a counsel.

The court refused to grant stay against the Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s judgment to restore the NOC of the Park View City.

Later hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

