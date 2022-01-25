ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jaffarabad to take immediate steps for transfer of family property to Nayab Umrani.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case filed by Nayab Sikandar Umrani.

Nayab Umrani, in her petition filed in July 2018, claimed that her entire family was murdered in a series of attacks in 2015, while her elder sister Sanam Umrani, who was a lawyer by profession and fighting her brothers' murder case, was also killed on May 31, 2018 by the same people.

During the course of the proceedings, Nayab Umrani said she could not go to Jacobabad to pursue her brothers' murder case. "If I were killed, there will be no one to follow my case," she added.

She said her sister was killed under police protection, and she was the only surviving member of her family and she could also be murdered if she visited Jacobabad.

Justice Bandial said the apex court could order the Registrar of Sindh High Court to arrange video link facility to record her statement and cross-examination in Islamabad. The court would issue an appropriate order after hearing arguments on next date of hearing, he added.

Addressing Umrani, Bandial said the court did not want to ruin the case by a legal error.

Justice Qazi Amin said if there was a security concern, there was also the facility of jail trial.

The court reprimanded the Deputy Commissioner Jaffarabad on the issue of sale of land.

The DC Jaffarabad said Nayab Umrani had sold 70 acres of land for Rs 20 million but she transferred only 30 acres of land.

Nayab Umrani said she got share from the father's inheritance due to intervention of the Supreme Court. She had transferred all 220 acres of land and the deputy commissioner was misrepresenting the facts. The remaining amount of Rs 80 million was not being given to her, she added.

Justice Qazi Amin asked the DC why he was becoming a party in the case. The land should be taken back from the non-paying buyers from those who did not pay even after such a long time, and transferred to Nayab, he added.

The bench remarked that Nayab Umrani could either herself maintain ownership of the land or sell it on the current market rate.

Later, the case was adjourned till second week of February.