SC directs Defence Ministry to submit details of charges, evidence against accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Defence to submit details of charges and evidence against 73 accused convicted by the military courts.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Amin-ud-din Khan heard the Ministry of Defence's appeal against the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) verdict of acquitting the 73 individuals convicted by the military courts.

During the course of proceedings, the court asked the ministry to provide the details of the accused to the court and the accused's lawyer.

The counsel for the accused claimed that the families of accused were not informed about the trial or sentence.

The laws made in 2014 would not apply to prior offences. The Defence Ministry had not submitted any record with its appeal, he added.

He said there was no evidence against the accused except for their confessional statements.

Later, the court adjourned the case till Thursday.