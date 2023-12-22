Open Menu

SC Directs ECP To Address PTI’s Concerns About Level-playing Field

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 22, 2023 | 04:30 PM

SC directs ECP to address PTI’s concerns about level-playing field

The top court has directed the election watchdog to hear the PTI leaders’ grievances about level playing field at 3:00 pm today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to address the concerns raised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding level-playing field ahead of the elections.

The PTI had lodged a complaint with the apex court on Thursday, citing issues related to the absence of a fair electoral environment in the upcoming elections scheduled for February 8 next year.

The petition, filed by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan under Article 184(3) of the constitution, implicated the Federal government, election commission, and all four provincial governments as respondents.

In response, the Supreme Court instructed the ECP to engage with PTI leaders at 3pm to hear their grievances a level playing field.

During the proceedings, ECP officials and the attorney general assured the court that the concerns raised by PTI would be duly addressed in accordance with the law.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan February All Government Court

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wick ..

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wicketkeeper in Melbourne Test

1 hour ago
 Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day ..

Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day one of the practice match agai ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY I ..

Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY Increase in Global Smartphone S ..

2 hours ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher ca ..

SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

2 hours ago
 Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illeg ..

Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illegal marriage case

4 hours ago
 ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

5 hours ago
Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

8 hours ago
 46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

17 hours ago
 Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilaw ..

Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

17 hours ago
 No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as ..

No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as Israeli attacks intensify

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan