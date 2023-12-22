SC directs ECP to address PTI’s concerns about level-playing field

(@Abdulla99267510)

The top court has directed the election watchdog to hear the PTI leaders’ grievances about level playing field at 3:00 pm today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to address the concerns raised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding level-playing field ahead of the elections.

The PTI had lodged a complaint with the apex court on Thursday, citing issues related to the absence of a fair electoral environment in the upcoming elections scheduled for February 8 next year.

The petition, filed by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan under Article 184(3) of the constitution, implicated the Federal government, election commission, and all four provincial governments as respondents.

In response, the Supreme Court instructed the ECP to engage with PTI leaders at 3pm to hear their grievances a level playing field.

During the proceedings, ECP officials and the attorney general assured the court that the concerns raised by PTI would be duly addressed in accordance with the law.