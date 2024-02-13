SC Directs Evacuee Trust To Upload Details Of Temples, Gurdwaras
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 08:34 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday directed the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) to upload the details of all Temples and Gurdwaras in the country on the website along with pictures
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, hearing the case, remarked that this is the property of certain minorities and the public. The lands used to be grabbed due to which the facts were being hidden, he said.
On the query of the bench, Chairman ETPB said that there were a total of 19 functional Gurdwaras in the country.
Expressing displeasure, the CJP asked the officials why all the details were not uploaded by the board.
During the hearing, the chief justice expressed annoyance with Ikram Chaudhry Advocate, the lawyer of ETPB, and asked why they wanted to hide the facts. The lawyer said that all the details had already been submitted to the court previously.
The case was later adjourned.
