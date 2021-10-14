UrduPoint.com

SC Directs Foreign Ministry To Submit Details Regarding Immunity Granted To WHO

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

SC directs Foreign Ministry to submit details regarding immunity granted to WHO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit details regarding immunity granted to the World Health Organization (WHO).

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case regarding donations of ambulances.

The WHO purchased ambulances and armored vehicles through a private firm. The private firm had approached the court for non-payment of Rs 1.44 million.

During the course of proceedings, the court asked the Foreign Ministry to inform on what matters the government had granted immunity to the WHO.

Justice Ijaz said that WHO purchased 31 ambulances, 2 armored vehicles from a private firm.

He asked who would pay for the services of a private firm? The government of Pakistan had granted immunity to the WHO, he added.

He asked against whom should the third party claim the dues in these circumstances? The counsel for the WHO said that the organization had been granted immunity by the government on such matters.

The Additional Attorney General pleaded the court to grant time for reply from the Foreign Ministry.

The court adjourned the case till October 29 at the request of the public prosecutor.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court World Immunity Vehicles Muhammad Ali October From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

43 seconds ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

6 minutes ago
 Georgians prepare to rally for jailed ex-leader Sa ..

Georgians prepare to rally for jailed ex-leader Saakashvili

4 minutes ago
 Iran, EU officials discuss ties, int'l issues

Iran, EU officials discuss ties, int'l issues

4 minutes ago
 Dist. govt to use all resources for ensuring peace ..

Dist. govt to use all resources for ensuring peace

4 minutes ago
 IEA predicts decline in fossil fuel demand by 2050 ..

IEA predicts decline in fossil fuel demand by 2050

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.