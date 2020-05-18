SC directs government to open shopping malls

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed the federal and provincial governments to open shopping malls across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed the federal and provincial governments to open shopping malls across the country.

A five-member larger bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the suo moto case regarding measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed questioned questioned the logic behind keeping shopping malls closed.

The court in its order stated that the other aspect which require to be dealt with is about closure of shops, markets and business on Saturday and Sunday by way of a complete lockdown and the court did not find any justifiable rational or reasonable classification on the basis of which these two days are excluded from doing business, for that, all days of the week are the same. It was for the convenience of the human beings that the days had been given Names, otherwise there was no distinction between others days of the week from Saturday and Sunday, it added. "We therefore find that this restriction put in the minutes of meeting dated May 07 was contrary to Articles 4, 18 and 25 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and thus, was declared to be illegal and accordingly set aside. The businessmen shall be allowed to do their business on all days, which is permissible under the law, subject to enforcement of SOPs, the court added.

The Chief Justice said that coronavirus did not go anywhere on Saturday and Sunday and asked what was the reason behind keeping markets closed on Saturday and Sunday? Earlier, the chief justice gave these directions to the Sindh government but later said that the steps should be taken across the country.

While responding to the queries by the bench, Sindh Advocate General Salman Talibuddin said that the province was implementing all decisions made by the National Coordination Committee (NCC), which is headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The court noted that Islamabad and Punjab intended to reopen shopping malls and told Sindh government to consult the Centre on the matter.

"We don't see any reason for keeping shopping malls closed in Sindh," the bench said. "Sindh should consult the federal government regarding opening shopping malls.

Provinces should not create hurdles in opening shopping malls after getting permission." The court said that shopping malls in Punjab would open from today, while Sindh would take approval from the health ministry.

The court expects that the health ministry would not create any unimportant hurdles and allow businesses to open.

The bench said that it would be the governments' responsibility to ensure that SOPs were being followed.

The court also restricted Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani, who had appeared before court today, from sealing shops and markets.

Instead of sealing shops, make sure that SOPs were followed, the chief justice said and directed the commissioner to reopen the shops that had been sealed. He inquired which small markets had been opened in the metropolis. The Sindh advocate general said that all markets, except shopping malls, were open.

The Chief Justice asked were Zainab Market and Raja Bazar small markets? The commissioner Karachi said that about 70 per cent people go to malls for fun.

The court also expressed dissatisfaction over the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the money being spent to deal with the coronavirus crisis. The NDMA had submitted a report over the amount spent on medical equipment and quarantine centres for suspected patients.

He said that the court would like to hear the learned Attorney General for Pakistan on this report as well as the security officials of NDMA, for that, the court find no reason why so much money was being spent on this Coronavirus (COVID-19), for that, Pakistan was not the country which was seriously affected by it. "There were other serious ailments prevailing in the country, from which people are dying daily and those ailments are not being catered and the Coronavirus (COVID-19), which apparently is not a pandemic in Pakistan, is swallowing so huge money," it added.

The chief justice asked the NDMA representative what was the reason behind spending hundreds and thousands of rupees on one patient? The NDMA official said that the money had been spent on medical equipment, testing kits and quarantine centres.

Justice Amin expressed similar reservations. "I don't think money is being spent on coronavirus with due consideration," he added.

The NDMA representative said that Rs 25 billion had been allocated to the body and all of it had not yet been spent.

The chief justice said that apart from the amount allocated to NDMA, the government had also handed out money to provinces and money had also been allocated for the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

"Corona in Pakistan is not as severe as the money being spent on it," the bench observed.

Justice Ahmed inquired about the steps NDMA had taken to deal with the locust attack and said that crops planted for next year would not be able to grow.

"The agricultural sector will not remain as important if industries become operational," the chief justice said.

A report had also been submitted by the National Health Services and Research Centre (NHSRC) and with this report, minutes of meeting of the National Coordination Committee on COVID-19, held on May 07, under the Chairmanship of the prime minister were attached.

The Advocate General for ICT stated that all shops and markets in the ICT had been allowed to open and the shopping malls, namely, Giga Mall, Centaurs Mall and Safa Gold Mall, had also been allowed to open today.

The acting Advocate General, Punjab stated that all shops and markets had been allowed to open in whole of the Punjab and with the permission of NHSRC, the shopping malls in all over Punjab would be allowed to open today.

The Advocate Generals KPK, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan also made a statement before the court that all shops and markets in these areas had been allowed to open. They have all stated that SOPs regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) would however, be maintained and the respective governments would ensure that such was done.

As regards the Province of Sindh, Advocate General stated that all shops and markets had been allowed to open in the province but shopping malls had not been allowed to open. We have asked the reason as to why the shopping malls have not been allowed to open, the Advocate General relied upon the minutes of meeting of May 07 and had contended that regarding shopping malls, review of such decision would be made before May 31 and therefore, the Sindh Government was not allowing of the opening of shopping malls.

The court in its order stated that all the shopping malls in the ICT, Punjab would be opened today and so far the KPK, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan were concerned, it was stated by their respective Advocate Generals that they did not have any shopping malls but shops and markets, had been allowed to open and they were doing business.

The acting Advocate General, Punjab stated that the Punjab Government had approached NHSRC for obtaining the approval for opening of the shopping malls and similar has been done in the ICT and both Punjab and ICT, were likely to get permission for opening of the shopping malls today.

The court directed the Sindh Government to apply to the NHSRC, for seeking approval for opening of shopping malls in the Province of Sindh. The bench remarked that the NHSRC shall give their decision today and if their decision is that shopping malls are allowed to open, the respective Provincial Government shall allow the shopping malls to be open and shall not create any hindrance or obstruction in this regard but ensure that SOPs are followed.

The court in its order said "We may caution the federal government so also the Governments of all the four Provinces, ICT and G.B. that looking at the past history of Pakistan, where business activities of private entrepreneurs was interfered with by the Government, such entrepreneurs lost faith in the system and packed up and moved to some other destinations in the world, where they consider their investment to be more safe and profitable. If the businesses and industries remain closed for a long time, their revival becomes doubtful, more and more, and in case they were not revived, millions of workers would be on streets and the government may be faced with a human disaster and calamity of such a magnitude that to overcome it, may become next to impossible." The Secretary Health stated that over the years in the ICT almost one thousand people die only on account of pollen allergy. Besides, he note that thousands of people die on account of brain haemorrhage, cardiac failure, Hepatitis, Dengue, kidney failure, liver failure, pulmonary and other related ailments and all these deaths goes in hundreds of thousands every year.

The bench stated that it was not suggesting by any means that the governments should not attend to Coronavirus but expect that the governments should not put all its resources for this one disease, nor the country should be made all together dysfunctional, because of this disease, for its consequences would be highly detrimental to the people of Pakistan, and the Federal Government and all Provincial Governments should address itself on this point.

The hearing was adjourned until tomorrow (Tuesday).