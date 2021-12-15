UrduPoint.com

SC Directs HEC To Close Down Illegal Varsities’ Campuses

Wed 15th December 2021 | 03:16 PM

The Higher Education Commission has apprised the top court it has warned against establishment of private campuses

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News/Dec 15th, 2021) The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to shut down all illegally established campuses of the universities.

Headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, a three-member bench of the Apex Court heard the case related to the non-issuance of degrees to the students by the illegally set up private universities.

The Court maintained that the relevant authorities must frame a procedure to issue degrees to the students passed from the illegal campuses.

The top Court directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to make sure implementation of its policies. The Court observed remarked no compromise will be made on the provision of higher education to the young generation.

The Federal and the provincial governments have been ordered to cooperate with the HEC in maintaining qualitative and standard education

The top Court questioned whether private universities are allowed to establish their campuses outside the premises.

The HEC submitted the universities were not permitted to establish campuses outside their premises. The HEC said it warned the private varsities in this regard.

In its order, the Bench observed the HEC in its stance sought assistance from the authorities concerned to stop the illegal activities of the varsities but the centre and provincial governments did not help the Commission.

The lawyer Ali Zafar told the court that the court had ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to take action against the private universities. Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that HEC has powers, hence, there was no need to ask NAB for conducting an investigation.

