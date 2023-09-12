Open Menu

SC Directs High Court To Decide Sugar Price Case Within 30 Days

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 09:22 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed the high court to hear cases on a daily basis pertaining to price fixation of sugar and decide the case within 30 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed the high court to hear cases on a daily basis pertaining to price fixation of sugar and decide the case within 30 days.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case pertaining to the price of sugar in the country.

At the outset of the hearing, the counsel of Sugar Mills adopted the stance that the identical case was fixed for a hearing on September 20 before the high court.

The additional attorney general (AAG) said that the top court had ordered to submit the difference in sugar price before it, adding that the high court had also suspended the prices fixed by the provincial government.

He said that the sugar price was Rs98 per kilogram but the sugar mills were now selling it at Rs200 per Kg.

The AAG prayed the court to issue directives for submission of the report to the registrar's office of the top court pertaining to the difference in the price. At this, Justice Ahsan observed that why there was haste in it, the high court would take the decision after hearing the case.

The AAG said that the recovery in price would be difficult with the passage of time. The court subsequently ordered the high court to hear the case on a daily basis and announced the verdict in 30 days.

