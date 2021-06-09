UrduPoint.com
SC Directs Khursheed Shah's Son To Surrender Before AC In Three Days

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:13 PM

SC directs Khursheed Shah's son to surrender before AC in three days

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Syed Farrukh Shah son of PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah to surrender before the Accountability Court (AC) within three days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Syed Farrukh Shah son of PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah to surrender before the Accountability Court (AC) within three days.

Earlier, Farrukh Shah, son of PPP leader Khursheed Shah, had withdrawn his bail application in the Supreme Court.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the pre-arrest bail plea of Farrukh Shah.

During the course of proceedings, Farrukh Shah's lawyer Farooq H Naek said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had completed the investigation and asked now why NAB wanted to arrest Farrukh Shah as owning property was not a crime, he added.

The NAB Prosecutor General told the court that Farrukh Shah did not co-operate in the investigation.

He said if the investigation officer asked a question to Farrukh Shah, he simply replied to ask from his father Syed Khursheed Shah.

He said that NAB had issued warrants for Farrukh Shah since April 2020.

Justice Tariq Masood remarked that the apex court had fixed bail parameters in Talat Ishaq case. The NAB had to file a supplementary reference, he added.

He asked the counsel the court may decide bail petition on merit or he wanted to withdraw the petition.

Khursheed Shah's son withdrew his application for pre-arrest bail, on which the court ordered Farrukh Shah to surrender before the accountability court within three days.

