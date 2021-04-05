UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Directs KP Govt To Formulate Criteria For Appointment Of A Principal In Edward College Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 01:09 PM

SC directs KP govt to formulate criteria for appointment of a principal in Edward College Peshawar

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa government to formulate a criteria for the appointment of a principal in Edward College Peshawar

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa government to formulate a criteria for the appointment of a principal in Edward College Peshawar.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case filed by Bishop Humphery Sarfaraz Peter regarding appointment of a principal and status of Edward College Peshawar.

At the outset of hearing, the court directed the Diocese of Peshawar of the Church of Pakistan to provide list of five persons on merit for the appointment of principal.

The court also directed the provincial government to consult the college board and appoint a principal on merit.

The Advocate General KP said that the the provincial government had submitted all the details in writing to the court.

Justice Qazi Amin said that Pakistan belonged to all citizens living in this country. All citizens of Pakistan, regardless of their religion, were the asset of the country, he added.

The Advocate General said that Edward College Peshawar had been nationalized since 1974 and Governor KP was the Chairman of Board of Governors.

Advocate Hamid Khan counsel for the petitioner said that the government had stated that it wanted to run it according to other government colleges.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked the counsel to set aside the matter and state what he wanted.

Hamid Khan replied that his client wanted that a Christian should remain the principal of this college. The board was formed in 1974 and Christians remained the principals since then, he added.

Justice Afridi said that this was not a matter for the court or the government but for the students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Hamid Khan said that the bishop had nominated the principal for 47 years.

Justice Afridi said that the government would formulate the criteria for the appointment of a principal while the Bishop would forward Names for the post.

Justice Qazi Amin said that the bishop would propose five names for the principal while the government would finalize one name for the post according to merit.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Peshawar Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Bishop Afridi Church Christian Post All Government Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council celebrates World Physical Act ..

16 minutes ago

IRSA releases 57,700 cusecs water

14 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council mints new commemorative medal ..

22 minutes ago

Spices export increases 8.20% to $ 61m in 8 months ..

15 minutes ago

Jordan's Prince Hamzah strikes defiant tone over p ..

15 minutes ago

Interior Minister calls on PM

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.