SC directs KP govt to formulate criteria for appointment of a principal in Edward College Peshawar

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa government to formulate a criteria for the appointment of a principal in Edward College Peshawar.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case filed by Bishop Humphery Sarfaraz Peter regarding appointment of a principal and status of Edward College Peshawar.

At the outset of hearing, the court directed the Diocese of Peshawar of the Church of Pakistan to provide list of five persons on merit for the appointment of principal.

The court also directed the provincial government to consult the college board and appoint a principal on merit.

The Advocate General KP said that the the provincial government had submitted all the details in writing to the court.

Justice Qazi Amin said that Pakistan belonged to all citizens living in this country. All citizens of Pakistan, regardless of their religion, were the asset of the country, he added.

The Advocate General said that Edward College Peshawar had been nationalized since 1974 and Governor KP was the Chairman of Board of Governors.

Advocate Hamid Khan counsel for the petitioner said that the government had stated that it wanted to run it according to other government colleges.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked the counsel to set aside the matter and state what he wanted.

Hamid Khan replied that his client wanted that a Christian should remain the principal of this college. The board was formed in 1974 and Christians remained the principals since then, he added.

Justice Afridi said that this was not a matter for the court or the government but for the students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Hamid Khan said that the bishop had nominated the principal for 47 years.

Justice Afridi said that the government would formulate the criteria for the appointment of a principal while the Bishop would forward Names for the post.

Justice Qazi Amin said that the bishop would propose five names for the principal while the government would finalize one name for the post according to merit.