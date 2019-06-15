UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Directs Mineral Water Companies To Pay Tax On Water

Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:50 AM

SC directs mineral water companies to pay tax on water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday directed the mineral water and beverage companies to pay government taxes over extracting underground water for sale purposes.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the duo motto case.

The court also sought copy of legislation regarding use of underground water.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that except Sindh all three provinces Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan had submitted their reports regarding extraction and use of underground water.

He remarked that the Sindh government did not submit proposals yet while the Federal government had only submitted the notification.

Advocate General Islamabad said that as many as 42 meters were installed in the federal capital.

He said that the federal cabinet would approve the legal draft after completion of the budget session in the parliament.

Advocate General Punjab said that the provincial government had suggested to impose one rupee tax per litre on service stations and five star hotels.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the court had formed the committee to save water not to punish anyone.

The court directed that all industries pay tax on water usage andadjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Islamabad Balochistan Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Water Parliament Budget Sale All Government Cabinet Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Court

Recent Stories

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

5 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

17 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

5 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

27 minutes ago

Journalist Sami Ibrahim registers FIR against Fawa ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.