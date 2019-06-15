SC directs mineral water companies to pay tax on water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday directed the mineral water and beverage companies to pay government taxes over extracting underground water for sale purposes.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the duo motto case.

The court also sought copy of legislation regarding use of underground water.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that except Sindh all three provinces Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan had submitted their reports regarding extraction and use of underground water.

He remarked that the Sindh government did not submit proposals yet while the Federal government had only submitted the notification.

Advocate General Islamabad said that as many as 42 meters were installed in the federal capital.

He said that the federal cabinet would approve the legal draft after completion of the budget session in the parliament.

Advocate General Punjab said that the provincial government had suggested to impose one rupee tax per litre on service stations and five star hotels.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the court had formed the committee to save water not to punish anyone.

The court directed that all industries pay tax on water usage andadjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.