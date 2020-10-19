UrduPoint.com
SC Directs Navy's Employee To Knock High Court's Door For Review

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 04:49 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday directed Zaheer Qureshi a civil employee of Pakistan Navy to approach the high court for review of the order of the Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday directed Zaheer Qureshi a civil employee of Pakistan Navy to approach the high court for review of the order of the Naval Chief.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by Zaheer Qureshi challenging conviction by General Court Martial.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Shah Khawar counsel for the petitioner said that no trial on corruption charges could be held in court-martial.

He pleaded that according to the Navy Ordinance 1961, corruption was not a scheduled crime in court martial.

He said that his client was awarded an honorary designation for his court martial.

He said that the other accused nominated in the case were given minor sentences while his client was sentenced to 7 years imprisonment.

Justice Mushir Alam asked the counsel to approach the high court forum against order of the Naval Chief.

The court also directed the high court to decide the matter soon.

