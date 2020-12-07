UrduPoint.com
SC Directs PESCO To Provide Electricity Meters To Afghan Refugees

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) to immediately process the applications of Afghan refugees regarding electricity meters.

A two-member bench of the court comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case filed by Afghan refugees residing in Peshawar.

During the course of proceedings, the bench remarked that foreigners residing in Pakistan were entitled to all facilities.

Petitioner Haji Dost Mohammad said that electricity was being provided to Afghan refugees at the rate of 1971 but electricity prices were increased through a notification in 2012.

Earlier, on the same petition, the Peshawar High Court had ordered PESCO to issue a single phase meter or withdraw the 2012 notification, but no action was taken, he added.

A PESCO representative present in the court said that the department had not received any such application on which electricity meters would be installed.

The court ordered PESCO to provide electricity meters to Afghan refugees.

The court asked Afghan refugees to apply for electricity meters to PESCO. Upon receipt of applications, PESCO should immediately install electricity meters, it added.

Justice Qazi Amin said that every foreigner residing in Pakistan was subject to laws and according to the law, foreigners were entitled to all facilities.

He asked PESCO to provide electricity to Afghan refugees as their children were studying here.

It is pertinent to mention here that there were more than 50 camps for Afghan refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The petition was filed in the Supreme Court by Afghan refugees living in a Peshawar camp.

