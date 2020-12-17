UrduPoint.com
SC Directs Petitioner To File Amended Petition Against Appointment Of Judges In SHC, District Courts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the petitioner to file amended petition against appointment of judges in the Sindh High Court and the District Courts.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Shams Ul islam said that the accountability of the judges was cited in the decision of Justice Faez Isa case.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the matter of appointment and accountability of judges fell under the constitutional jurisdiction of the Supreme Judicial Council.

He observed that serious allegations regarding the appointment of judges were raised in the petition.

Justice Bandial said that the issue of appointment of judges should have been challenged in the High Court before the Supreme Court.

The court asked the petitioner to resubmit petition after amendments and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.

