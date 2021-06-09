UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Directs Petitioners To Challenge Military Court Sentences In Chief Court GB

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:14 PM

SC directs petitioners to challenge Military Court sentences in Chief Court GB

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the petitioners to challenge their sentences awarded by Military Court before the Chief Court Gilgit-Baltistan (GB)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the petitioners to challenge their sentences awarded by Military Court before the Chief Court Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case filed by Sharafat Ali and another against conviction by Military Courts.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Mushir Alam said that an appeal could be filed in the relevant high court of the province where the sentence was awarded.

He said that Chief of Army Staff had the authority to hear appeal against Military court sentences.

The counsel for the accused said that his clients filed appeal in Lahore High Court's Rawalpindi bench as Army Chief's office was in Rawalpindi.

Justice Tariq said that President hears the mercy pleas of condemned prisoners so the accused would file cases in Islamabad High Court.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the court could not hear arguments on merit as this was the job of the trial court and the high court.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Lahore High Court Army Job Rawalpindi Islamabad High Court Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Why excessive load-shedding in the country? Nepra ..

3 minutes ago

PML-N leader Javed Latif gets bail in treason case

25 minutes ago

Lavrov Says No Western Officials Demand Russia Be ..

28 seconds ago

SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case for two weeks ..

30 seconds ago

EU court annuls state aid to Condor but suspends r ..

32 seconds ago

Dacoits gang busted in okara

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.