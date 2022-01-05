UrduPoint.com

SC Directs Police To Recover Abducted Girl Within A Month

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 07:20 PM

SC directs police to recover abducted girl within a month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Punjab Police to recover Sobia Batool abducted from Sargodha within one month.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali, the Regional Police Officer Sargodha and District Police Officer Sargodha appeared before the bench on court directions.

Justice Maqbool Baqar asked IG Punjab Sardar Ali why this girl Sobia Batool had not been recovered yet. He asked how many cases of such abduction were pending.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali said that there were 300 such cases. He said that serious efforts were being made to recover the abducted girl. He pleaded the court to grant time for recovery of girl.

Upon this, Justice Maqbool Baqar asked what was police doing.

Addressing the IG Punjab, Justice Qazi Amin said that the police had to move forward as the present system of investigation has failed.

He said that the police should also use forensics and human resources.

Justice Qazi Amin said that the search for the girl was started too late. He said if a good SHO had been appointed then this case would had been resolved. He said that the girl could not be recovered for over a year and the state also had some responsibilities.

Justice Maqbool Baqar asked whether the accused had said anything in the investigation. The Advocate General Punjab said that the police had collected the call data of the accused.

Advocate Sanaullah Zahid, lawyer of accused Umair, said that victim girl's father asked police to release accused Ijaz who was held by police for interrogation. He said that the mobile phone of the girl which was seen with the victim girl was at her home and her father deleted all the data.

He said that the girl could be recovered after interrogation of her father.

The apex court directed the Punjab police to submit report on 300 cases and adjourned the hearing till date in office.

