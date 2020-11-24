SC directs provision of staff, facilities to anti-encroachment Commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Punjab government to provide staff and other facilities to anti-encroachment commission for Murree.

The court also directed the commission to submit its report after hearing all the affected persons.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial said that no one's property would be demolished till the submission of report by the commission.

Additional Advocate General Punjab Faisal Choudhay said that the Commissioner Rawalpindi would ensure provision of all facilities to the Commission.

Justice Bandial asked the Punjab government to fix the honorarium of the head of the commission.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two months.