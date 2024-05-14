- Home
SC Directs Punjab Govt To Make Arrangements For Imran Khan’s Appearance Via Video Link
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 14, 2024 | 01:54 PM
The top court has passed the order while hearing pleas against amendments in the NAB laws.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2024) The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed the Punjab government to ensure arrangements for appearance of PTI founder Imran Khan via video link in the case related to amendments in the NAB.
The top court gave permission to Imran Khan to turn up before it via the video link from Adiala jail.
A SC five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa passed the order while adjudicating appeals regarding amendments to the NAB laws. J
ustices Amin-Ud-Din Khan, Jamal Mandokhail, Athar Minallah and Hassan Azhar were the other members of the bench.
The apex court instructed the Punjab government to ensure Imran Khan's appearance via a stable video link. Justice Athar Minallah emphasized the need for uninterrupted connectivity, directing the attorney general for Pakistan accordingly.
Earlier in the proceedings, the NAB prosecutor general affirmed that the bureau would advocate the Federal government’s stance in the case. Justice Minallah underscored Imran Khan's fundamental right to attend court sessions.
CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa highlighted the arrangements made for Imran Khan to participate via video link, clarifying that the matter revolves around legal principles rather than individual concerns.
The federal government filed a review plea in the NAB amendments case under the SC Practice and Procedure Law, naming the Federation of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau, and PTI founder as respondents. In its appeal, the government contended that the NAB amendments did not violate basic rights and urged the top court to reverse its prior decision, asserting legislative prerogative.
Last year, on September 15, the apex court nullified amendments made to National Accountability Bureau laws, delivering its reserved verdict on the plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.
Previously, the apex court, in a 2-1 majority verdict, upheld Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.
Besides it, the court reinstated corruption cases against public office holders that were closed after the amendments to National Accountability Bureau laws.
