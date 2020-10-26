UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Directs Re-inquiry Against Post Office's Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

SC directs re-inquiry against post office's official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed the services tribunal to conduct re-inquiry against an official of Post Office Okara pertaining to embezzlement in funds in a case against his termination.

A three member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case filed by the official of Post Office against his dismissal.

The additional attorney general informed the bench that the official Naseer Ahmed was accused of embezzling Rs7.4 million of the department and the matter was pending before an accountability court.

He said that the accused had adopted the stance that he was not given opportunity to join inquiry as he was in jail to this the chief justice remarked that the official should have been given the chance to appear in inquiry if he was behind bars.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Jail Okara Post Million Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organises discussion on &#039;Dubai ..

11 minutes ago

RTA issues 56 offence tickets during inspection of ..

11 minutes ago

Senate unanimously passes resolution to condemn bl ..

26 minutes ago

Emirati families market their products in &#039;Al ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Dialogue 2020 calls for businesses to priori ..

26 minutes ago

There will electric buses on Motorway within next ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.