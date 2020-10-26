ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed the services tribunal to conduct re-inquiry against an official of Post Office Okara pertaining to embezzlement in funds in a case against his termination.

A three member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case filed by the official of Post Office against his dismissal.

The additional attorney general informed the bench that the official Naseer Ahmed was accused of embezzling Rs7.4 million of the department and the matter was pending before an accountability court.

He said that the accused had adopted the stance that he was not given opportunity to join inquiry as he was in jail to this the chief justice remarked that the official should have been given the chance to appear in inquiry if he was behind bars.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.