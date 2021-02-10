SC directs Sindh govt to submit reply in funds' distribution case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Sindh government to submit its reply in a case regarding distribution of funds to lawmakers.

A five-member larger SC bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan submitted a report signed by Principal Secretary to the PM, stating that no fund would be issued to any lawmaker in violation of the SC judgment.

On a question by Justice Isa, the AGP said if the prime minister started issuing rebuttal on every piece of news, he would not have anything else to do.

The prime minister knew that the development funds could not be misused. No lawmaker would be given funds, he added.

The chief justice remarked that all the provinces, except Sindh, had filed their replies in the case.

The counsel for Sindh government said that the provincial government did not give funds to any assembly member.

The chief justice said the Sindh government should have submitted its reply in writing. According to the Federal and provincial governments, no member of the assembly was given funds, he added.

The court directed the Secretary Finance to submit a report regarding usage of the development funds and adjourned the case till Thursday.