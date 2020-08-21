SC directs Sindh govt to vacate govt houses from illegal occupants

Five migrants die trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands news

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Sindh government to vacate government houses from illegal occupants within two months.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the suo moto notice case regarding illegal allotments of government residences.� During the course of proceedings, the court also directed the provincial government to cancel all illegal allotments and allot residences on merit.

The court also sought an implementation report from the Sindh government.

The Additional Advocate General Sindh said that�229 government houses in Sindh were illegally occupied.

He said that the evacuation process was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The counsel for the Capital Development Authority said that�IG Islamabad's house was also allotted illegally.

He said that�Islamabad police also occupied CDA's 200 quarters, negotiations took place but the police were not ready to give up, he added.

The Chief Justice said that the court would�also look into the case of Islamabad police at the next hearing.

The Additional Attorney General said that only four government residences in Islamabad could not be vacated.�The cases of the four residences were pending in the courts, he added.�Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two months.