SC directs Sindh Police to arrest accused in Mehar tripple murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Sindh Police to arrest the accused involved in the tripple murder case of Mehar, Dadu District.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition filed by one Um-e-Rubab for the arrest of the murderers of her elders.

During the course of proceedings, Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Naeem Sheikh submitted the progress report in the court, saying the accused were hiding in the B-area of Balochistan and the police were trying their best to arrest them. The persons who were in contact with them were being monitored.

He said that the identity cards and passports of the absconding accused had been blocked, while other law enforcement agencies were also cooperating the police.

The DIG said they were also seeking help from the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan for the arrest of accused Zulifqar and Ghulam Murtaza Chandio.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the steps, which the police had taken today, should have been taken two years ago.

Justice Bandial praised the petitioner saying that she was a brave girl as the police report had stated that the accused belonged to an influential tribe. She remained determined despite the murder of her elders.

He remarked that the Sindh Police seemed to be taking effective steps for the first time.

Petitioner Um-e-Rubab said according to the Sindh Police, the accused were not in contact with their relatives, while the wife of a fugitive accused was pregnant. How it was possible that the wife was pregnant while her husband had not come to home for two years, she asked.

Justice Bandial observed that the accused were so powerful that even the investigating officer was afraid to contact them.

The DIG said the police had conducted raids for the arrest of accused on tip-offs, who would be soon behind the bar.

Justice Faisal Arab remarked that the law allowed the police to arrest of the relatives of the accused, who were in contact with them.

The court directed the police to arrest the accused and adjourned the case till last week of April.

Union Council Chairman Raees Karamullah Chandio and his two sons, Mukhtiar and Qabil, were shot dead in an armed attack on their house on January 17, 2018 in Ahmed Colony of Mehar taluka, Dadu. Member of Sindh assembly Nawab Sardar Khan Chandio and his brother Burhan Chandio were among the accused nominated in the first information report (FIR) registered at A-Section Police Station.