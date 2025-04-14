SC Directs To Complete Trials Of May 9 Suspects In Four Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court has directed to provide all necessary documents, including the charge sheet to all accused and make sure their legal rights are protected.
A three member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Shakeel Ahmad was hearing miscellaneous petitions regarding the May 9 episode, Monday here.
The court issued a notice to former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and adjourned the hearing until Thursday.
Appeals filed by the Punjab government against suspects, including Tayyaba Raja, were disposed of.
The court directed that trials in these cases must be completed within four months. It also emphasized that all accused must be granted their legal rights, including the provision of charge sheets and relevant documents. Chief Justice Afridi remarked that these points will be clearly outlined in the court’s written order.
The Court rejected the bail request of Ali Raza, a suspect in the attack on Jinnah House, and observed that most of the suspects to be released if the court accepts medical conditions as a valid ground for bail.
