Open Menu

SC Directs To Complete Trials Of May 9 Suspects In Four Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 02:00 PM

SC directs to complete trials of May 9 suspects in four months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court has directed to provide all necessary documents, including the charge sheet to all accused and make sure their legal rights are protected.

A three member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Shakeel Ahmad was hearing miscellaneous petitions regarding the May 9 episode, Monday here.

The court issued a notice to former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and adjourned the hearing until Thursday.

Appeals filed by the Punjab government against suspects, including Tayyaba Raja, were disposed of.

The court directed that trials in these cases must be completed within four months. It also emphasized that all accused must be granted their legal rights, including the provision of charge sheets and relevant documents. Chief Justice Afridi remarked that these points will be clearly outlined in the court’s written order.

The Court rejected the bail request of Ali Raza, a suspect in the attack on Jinnah House, and observed that most of the suspects to be released if the court accepts medical conditions as a valid ground for bail.

Recent Stories

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to reg ..

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10

15 hours ago
 Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

16 hours ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

16 hours ago
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

17 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

17 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

17 hours ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

18 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

18 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan