SC directs to fix case regarding FATA merger before 3-member bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A two-member Supreme Court bench on Thursday directed to fix petitions regarding merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) through the 25th Amendment before a three-member bench and fix the case in the month of November.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case filed by Malik Anwarullah Khan seeking declaration of 25th Constitutional Amendment Ultra Vires of the Constitution of Pakistan.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the matter would be heard by a three-member bench. Wasim Sajjad, the lawyer in this case, was also not present today, he added.

Advocate Khawaja Harris counsel for the petitioner said that the people of FATA were directly affected in this case.

He pleaded the court to fix a date for hearing of the case and hear it on daily basis.

On which Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that despite the heavy workload, they were trying to reduce the backlog.